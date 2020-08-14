After the Indian Metrology Department started issuing weather updates of the Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), now the Medical Council of India (MCI) has barred the doctors possessing the MBBS degree from PoJK from practicing in India.

Union minister in the PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Thursday posted on twitter the copy of the circular of the MCI dated 10 August 2020 in this regard. “Any medical qualification obtained from medical colleges located in Pakistan occupied Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh (PoJKL) will not be registered & persons possessing such certificates won’t be allowed to practice modern medicine in India: Medical Council of India”, he tweeted.

The circular issued on behalf of the Board of Governors of the MCI said; “This is to inform all concerned that the entire territories of UT of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the territory. Accordingly, any medical institution in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh requires permission/recognition under IMC Act, 1956. Such permission has not been granted to any medical college in PoJKL.”

“Therefore, any qualification obtained from medical colleges located within these illegally occupied areas of India shall not entitle a person for grant of registration under Indian Medical Council Act 1956 to practice modern medicine in India.”

There are three medical colleges in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur towns of PoJK.

The mal-practices in admission of students from J&K into these colleges came to light recently when it was said that candidates could get admission there by getting a nomination letter from the Kashmir based top pro-Pakistan separatist leaders.