Defy conventions, surge ahead in the new millennium: PM Modi’s 10th I-Day speech

From aspiration to action – in 2014, newly sworn in Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a glimpse of his vision for the nation in areas like cleanliness, infrastructure and women empowerment from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. Today, under the Tricolour, he highlighted how far we have come in the past 10 years in every sphere, be it the strengthening of economy, removal of poverty or the standard of living. Translating words into action, the Prime Minister proved when strong governments are supported by strong mandates, they get the strength to reform, perform and transform.

Vishwa Mitra Bharat, an India which is a friend to all, an India which pursues a human-centric mode of progress, an India which is the mother of democracy. This, he reiterated, is a humble and confident India that has also taken up global initiatives like CDRI, Mission LiFE, Solar Alliance, etc.

No prime minister has so boldly highlighted how a thousand years of India’s development was ruined by slavery and insubordination. The coming thousand years will not be the same and India will rise to newer heights, Modi promised.

That one needs to look beyond the conventional thoughts was reflected in several points the prime minister made, when he mentioned how tier-2 and tier-3 towns are developing, the Self Help Groups are gaining prominence and the neo-middle class is rising. The message is clear— look beyond big cities and the old school approach. India is changing and this change is coming from the parts of India that for long remained neglected.