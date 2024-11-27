Defence Partnership Days to bridge industry and armed forces for strategic collaboration

Over 200 companies and 100 senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, specializing in technology and procurement, are set to participate in the Defence Partnership Days on Thursday.

Organized by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and Indian Military Review, the event aims to strengthen collaboration between the Armed Forces and industry stakeholders.

The Ministry of Defence announced that the event is designed to foster engagement through focused business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) interactions.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, will inaugurate the event.

An exhibition featuring 75 companies will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions for enhancing national defence capabilities.

Participants include Prime Contractors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, service providers, MSMEs, start-ups, industry associations, and investors.

They will have opportunities to engage with Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces procurement officers, including representatives from DRDO and the Coast Guard, in B2B and B2G meetings.

The event will serve as a platform for interactions on procurement, indigenization initiatives, and strategic projects such as Make-1 and Make-2 programs.

Attendees will also explore solutions for import substitution, problem statements, General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs), Requests for Information (RFIs), Requests for Proposals (RFPs), and design and development projects.

This initiative aims to not only strengthen the capabilities of India’s armed forces but also provide industries with opportunities to expand their operations and align with national defence objectives.