Defence Ministry launches online registration of New Sainik Schools across India

In line with the Union government’s initiative to set up 100 New Sainik Schools across India, the Ministry of Defence has launched an online web portal to enable eligible schools to get themselves registered with the Sainik Schools Society.

The interested schools can register with the Sainik Schools Society through the portal from May 15, 2025 to June 14, 2025, an official release issued by the Defence Ministry said.

The portal – https://sainikschoolsociety.in – will accept applications for the above mentioned period.

“…Interested Schools/Trusts/NGOs etc. may visit the web portal for registration and seize this opportunity,” the release added.

Government of India’s vision of setting up of 100 New Sainik Schools is not only to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces, but also to provide an opportunity to all concerned to work hand in hand with the government towards nation building.

Towards this end, the MoD has approved 86 Private/NGOs/State Govt Schools as New Sainik Schools, it added.

The New Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to different education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society in partnership mode prescribed by the body, it added.

In addition to their regular curriculum, they will also impart education of “Academic-Plus” curriculum to the students on Sainik School pattern.