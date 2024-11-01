Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates Diwali with troops in Assam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh marked Diwali with troops at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam, on October 30, 2024.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior military officials, Singh commended the courage and resilience of soldiers who safeguard India’s borders under challenging conditions.

During his address at the traditional Barakhana gathering, Singh highlighted recent diplomatic progress with China, underscoring India’s commitment to peaceful relations and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Singh assured troops that the government is steadfast in prioritizing the safety of its forces, even as it pursues peace.

The Defence Minister praised the soldiers’ dedication and credited India’s growing global stature to both the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strength of the Armed Forces.

He also reviewed the Corps’ operational readiness and infrastructure along the LAC, commending their efforts in border area development and the effective use of advanced technology in defense operations.