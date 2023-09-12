Defence Minister launches 90 BRO projects worth Rs 2,900 cr

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated to the nation 90 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), worth over Rs 2,900 crore, spread across 11 States and Union Territories, at a ceremony in Jammu.

The projects included Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh; two airfields in West Bengal; two helipads; 22 roads and 63 bridges.

Of the total projects, 36 are in Arunachal Pradesh; 26 in Ladakh; 11 in Jammu & Kashmir; five in Mizoram; three in Himachal Pradesh; two each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand & West Bengal and one each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The BRO completed the construction of these strategically-important projects in record time; most of them in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

The Defence Minister said the timely completion of the projects was due to the hard work and dedication of the BRO personnel, as well as the commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Mr Singh described the BRO as ‘bro (brother)’ of the Armed Forces, asserting that, through its infrastructure projects, BRO is not only securing India’s borders, but also playing a key role in the socio-economic development of the far-flung areas.

“Together with BRO, we are ensuring that the nation is secure and border areas are developed. Timely completion of infrastructure projects in far-flung areas has now become the new normal of New India,” he said.

The Jammu event was organised at Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road, which was inaugurated by the Defence Minister. The state-of-the-art 422.9 meter Class 70 RCC Devak bridge is of strategic importance as it will enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and boost socio-economic development of the region.

An important infrastructure project inaugurated was the 500-metre long Nechiphu Tunnel on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh. This tunnel, along with the under construction Sela Tunnel, will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang Region. It will be beneficial to the Armed Forces deployed in the region and tourists visiting Tawang. The Defence Minister had laid the foundation stone of the tunnel in October 2020.

Revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore airfields in West Bengal were also dedicated to the nation on the occasion. These airfields, reconstructed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will not only bolster the preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF), but also facilitate commercial flight operations in the region.

The Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of the Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh. This airfield, to be developed at a cost of nearly Rs 200 crore, will boost air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment IAF’s capability along the Northern border.

Mr Singh exuded confidence that this airfield, which will be one of the world’s highest, would prove to be a game-changer for the Armed Forces.

He expressed hope the BRO will soon set another unique record with the construction of Shinkun La Tunnel, the world’s highest tunnel at an altitude of 15,855 feet.

The tunnel will connect Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal with the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh and provide all weather connectivity, he said, commending the BRO for developing infrastructure in border areas and making an invaluable contribution to the security of the nation.

Mr Singh emphasised that infrastructure development in border areas is not only effective for national security, but also promotes connectivity with a neighbouring country which functions with a spirit of co-operation with India.

He said the BRO has constructed infrastructure projects in several countries such as Myanmar and Bhutan and helped in strengthening peace and cooperation with them.

The Minister termed the working style and projects of the BRO as a shining example of civil-military fusion. “Civil-military fusion is the need of the hour, as the responsibility of the nation’s security lies not only with the soldiers but also with the civilians,” he said.

Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh; Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma; BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha were among those present on the occasion. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the event virtually.

With today’s inauguration of 90 projects worth Rs 2,900 crore, a record 295 infrastructure projects of the BRO, at an overall cost of nearly Rs 8,000 crore, have been dedicated to the nation since 2021.

In 2022, 103 projects worth nearly Rs 2,900 crore were inaugurated; while in 2021, 102 projects at a cost of over Rs 2,200 crore were dedicated to the nation.