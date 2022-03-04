Defence Expo postponed

The Defence Expo 2022, which was to be held in Gandhinagar from 10-14 March, has been postponed.

”Due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the DefExpo 2022 proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10th till March 14th is postponed. The new dates will be communicated in due course,” the Defence Ministry said today.

Nearly 70 countries were expected to participate in the event, which is aimed at building upon the vision to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector. The theme of the Defence Expo 2022 was ‘India – The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’.

Sources said the postponement could be due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine due to which many foreign countries might be finding it difficult to attend the mega show.