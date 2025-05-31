CJI Gavai: India stays united in crisis because of the Constitution

Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai on said on Saturday that India has remained united and strong during every crisis because of its Constitution.

He was speaking at a function following the inauguration of advocates’ chambers and a multi-level parking facility at the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Gavai recalled that when the Constitution was being framed and its final draft was presented before the Constituent Assembly, there were varied opinions—some said the Constitution was too federal, while others called it too unique.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, he said: “The Constitution is neither completely federal nor entirely unique. But I can say this: we have given a Constitution that will keep India united and strong, both in times of peace and war.”

He emphasized that India has progressed steadily since Independence because of the Constitution, and compared the country’s developmental trajectory to that of its neighbors, suggesting that India’s path has been more stable and forward-looking.

The CJI underlined the responsibility of all branches of government—legislature, executive, and judiciary—to ensure that justice reaches the last citizen of the country.

“It is our fundamental duty to serve the last citizen in need of justice. The chariot of justice cannot move forward unless the bar and the bench work in harmony,” he remarked.

Speaking on the infrastructure at the Allahabad High Court, he commended the scale and planning of the newly inaugurated building, calling it a potential “role model” for courts worldwide.

“To my knowledge, there isn’t such a large facility for lawyers anywhere else in the world,” he noted. He also appreciated the provisions made for litigants, especially plans for an adjacent crèche to support women with children.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal also spoke at the event. He said that the construction of the new parking facility would significantly reduce parking-related disputes at the High Court.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the initiative, Meghwal said, “Everyone should learn from CM Yogi’s work ethic,” and lauded the excellent coordination witnessed during the Mahakumbh celebrations under the CM’s leadership.