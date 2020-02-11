Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up posters at its Delhi party office on Tuesday with the results set to come in favor of AAP in Delhi Assembly.

The poster at the party office had a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reads, “Victory doesn’t make us arrogant, defeat doesn’t demoralise us.”

However, BJP leader Manoj Yadav said that this is an old poster and it should not be linked to the Delhi Assembly election results.

At present, in the 70 seats assembly, AAP is leading at 56 seats while BJP at 14. Congress is completely out of the picture of the election result as it is not leading on a single seat.

Earlier in the day, Congress candidate from Vikaspuri, Mukesh Sharma accepted his defeat after only an hour of the counting had begun as Congress showed no gains in early trends.

Taking it to Twitter, he acknowledged his defeat and thanked all the voters and Congress workers for their support.

However, amid trends indicating a gap between AAP and BJP seats, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari expressed hopes that with the counting goes on, BJP will show improvement.

“Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the State Chief I am responsible,” Tiwari said.

A nail-biting competition is being witnessed at Patparganj constituency where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind by BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray for the keenly watched battle of the national capital. Of them, 79 (12%), were women, up from 66 in the previous assembly elections.

