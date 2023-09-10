“Deeply moved by Assam’s rich culture during G20 dinner”: CM Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he was deeply moved by the showcase of Assam’s rich culture during the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at ‘Bharat Mandapam’ in New Delhi.

CM Sarma thanked President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire organising team for this thoughtful recognition of the state’s cultural heritage.

“During the G20 dinner hosted at Bharat Mandapam, I was deeply moved by the showcase of Assam’s rich culture to the global audience. The inclusion of Srimanta Sankardev’s Borgeet – Suna Suna Re Sura – and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Bistirno Parore in the musical repertoire for esteemed dignitaries beautifully conveyed the message of humanism,” CM Sarma posted on microblogging site, X, previously known as Twitter.

“My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble President, Hon’ble PM, and the entire organizing team for this thoughtful recognition of our state’s cultural heritage,” CM Biswa added, sharing some pictures of the event.

A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees to the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu in the national capital.

The event’s host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu joined the dinner party.

Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet, and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests have been invited to the gala dinner.

However, leaders from other political parties were not invited.

The 2-day G20 World Leaders Summit is being held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.