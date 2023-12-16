“Deepfakes a serious societal Risk”: Justice Surya Kant

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant placed significant emphasis on social media, delving into the prevailing issue dominating the Indian news landscape—the ‘Issue of Deepfakes.’

“Deepfake is manipulating perceptions, and it compromises the foundation of truth and trust, which is a matter of great concern. Deepfakes have led to tarnishing individual’s reputations”, said the Supreme Court Judge, calling it a serious societal risk that needs action.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant began his keynote address by speaking about the relationship between law and social media, in continuation of the speech he made at the 1st Dialogue hosted in November 2022 on the issue of the responsibility of media in legal reportage.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant said the media serves as a crucial link between the legal system and the public, possessing the ability to both fortify and undermine the authority of justice.

'The media is a bridge between the legal realm and the public. It can bolster and also undermine the power of justice', Justice Surya Kant said as he reminded the media of its responsibility during his address at the Second Law and Constitution Dialogue at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.

He was the chief guest at the event.

Cautioning journalists against disseminating fake news and the haste to break stories that could distort public comprehension, he urged the media to prioritize commitment to truth, objectivity, and accuracy.

Justice Surya Kant also recalled the viral Hillary Clinton video, which was a deepfake, to address the extent of this problem.

“Hillary Clinton video showed her torturing a young girl”, he remarked, making a point of the impact it would have on average citizens who might not have the ability to fight these manipulations.

Calling for serious deliberations and actions, Justice Surya Kant said, “We must ensure that AI humanity progresses towards truth”.

Besides deepfakes, Justice Surya Kant also addressed the issue of fake news on social media and social media cyberbullying.

“Introduction of paid verification added fuel to the fire”, warned Justice Surya Kant.

The Supreme Court Judge also suggested solutions like making a comprehensive law to target fake news and also establishing governance boards via social media platforms, which could be key steps in addressing the problem.

Addressing the issue of cyberbullying, Justice Surya Kant said that 80 per cent of Indian children reported cyberbullying, acknowledging that the number could be higher since a lot of cyberbullying incidents go unreported.