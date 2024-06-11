Decorum was not followed in elections, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the decorum needed in contesting elections was not followed in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing RSS workers at a ceremony in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Monday, the chief of ruling BJP’s ideological mentor, said that actions in the election campaign that could create discord in the society and divide two groups, were not taken care of and Sangh was drawn into this.

“The way we started criticising each other, and the way our actions in the campaign would increase discord in the society, divide two groups, and create mutual suspicion, was also not taken care of, and organisations like Sangh were also drawn into this, technology falsehoods were served with props, absolute lies; gentlemen do not use this science”, Bhagwat said.

Advertisement

The RSS Chief emphasised on the need to follow the decorum even in contesting elections, saying it is necessary to follow that thinking as challenges before the country have not ended.

“There is decorum even in contesting elections, that decorum was not followed, because it is necessary to follow decorum because the challenges before our country have not ended”, he said.

Without referring to anyone, he said a true sevak (servant) always maintains decorum in public life and never shows arrogance.

“A true sevak maintains decorum while working… The one who maintains decorum does his work, but remains unattached. There should be no arrogance that I did this. Only such a person has the right to be called a sevak,” he added.

He also expressed concern about the situation in Manipur and said that the issue needs to be prioritised.

“Manipur has been looking for peace for a year now. It should be discussed on priority. The state had been peaceful for the past 10 years. It felt like the old ‘gun culture’ had come back with full strength. It is still burning in the fire of the sudden tension that arose there. Who will pay attention to that? It should be prioritised and taken note of,” said the RSS chief.