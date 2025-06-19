Decision on location for decoding of black box of crashed AI plane to be taken by AAIB: Centre

The Centre on Thursday made it clear that the decision regarding the location for decoding the black box of the crashed Air India Flight 171 will be taken by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the AAIB has commenced a formal inquiry into the Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad adding that a multi-disciplinary team from the AAIB has commenced investigation from June 12.

Advertisement

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12 into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Of the 242 people onboard, 241 – including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani – were killed.

Advertisement

“A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site on June 13 and another set was found on June 16. This model of aircraft has two Blackbox sets,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies, it said.

Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway, the Ministry further said.

“It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders will be taken by the AAIB after due assessment of all technical, safety, and security considerations,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has urged all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants.

The Ministry said it remains committed to full transparency relating to the ongoing investigation and will follow all mandated protocols and norms, in the larger interest of highest standards of Passenger Safety and convenience.

Considering the recent unfortunate incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has undertaken a comprehensive review of safety, passenger facilitation, and airline performance.

Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu convened a detailed video conference with all Airport Directors across the country to review ground-level preparedness and passenger support mechanisms in the light of rescheduling of flights happening due to multiple reasons like post-accident checks, weather changes, closing of certain airspaces due to geopolitical tensions etc.

Close liaison with airlines was emphasized to ensure passenger issues are addressed swiftly and on the spot. Availability of food, drinking water, and adequate seating facilities at terminals must be ensured, particularly during flight delays or congestion.

Sufficient personnel must be deployed at key touchpoints to manage passenger grievances proactively.

Airport Directors were requested to extend all possible assistance to airlines facing operational disruptions, including gate reassignments and logistical support.

To maintain a safe and secure airport environment, Airport Directors were directed to reinforce wildlife hazard management, including the deterrence of birds and stray animals.

The Minister held a high-level meeting with the Chairman & Managing Director of Air India. The discussions focused on three critical aspects: Maintaining operational continuity, supporting transparent and accountable communication with the public and Passengers’ safety and convenience.

The meeting noted that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, enhanced safety checks, and a ban on night flying in Europe, Air India is facing reduced aircraft availability. As a result, they will temporarily scale down operations, restructure flights, and announce changes through the media.

Affected passengers will be rebooked or offered full refunds. Air India was urged to strengthen their ground-level coordination at airports, improve communication with passengers regarding cancellations/delays, and ensure that customer service teams are sensitized and equipped to handle increased passenger concerns with empathy and clarity.

Meetings were also held with the senior management of Spice Jet, Indigo and Akasa on 18 and 19 June.

The Minister reviewed the fleet performance, safety oversight, passengers experience & convenience and the airline communication strategy.

It was also decided that the practice of periodical review with the airlines on operational matters will be institutionalised for better monitoring and coordination. He emphasised the importance of working together as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold passenger trust and bring operational stability which has been a cornerstone of Indian aviation over the years.

“The government is committed to ensure the highest standards of safety across all facets of civil aviation. Passenger safety and comfort is the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the statement added.