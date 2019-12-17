A farmer in Kerala’s Thrissur allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after he was served a revenue recovery notice from a public sector bank over non-payment of loan dues.

According to the relatives of 86-year-old farmer, Ouseph had taken a loan of Rs 75,000 from Bank of India and around Rs 50,000 from Kerala Gramin bank.

Ouseph was engaged in banana cultivation since the past 65 years.

The floods in the state had caused immense loss to the farmer and there had been no help from the state government either, Jobi, his son, told media.

The bank officials did not accept Ouseph’s request seeking more time to repay the loan, which was not acceptable to the bank officials, following which he took the extreme step on Monday, relatives said.