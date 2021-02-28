Search and rescue teams have cleared derbies till 178 Mts in the Tapovan tunnel in district Chamoli.

Sludge and water are creating big hurdles. Submersible pumps are being used to remove water.

Removing sludge from the tunnel is turning complicated with the backflow and high volume of water. The operation at the Tapovan tunnel is moving at a slow pace due to challenging situation. But, the team involved in monitoring the artificial lake, which formed after landslide blocked Rishiganga river after 7 February flash flood, has achieved major success.

After executing a special operation for one long week the team of ITBP, SDRF and other agencies has reduced the water level of the artificial lake by 5 feet.

An official notification of the ITBP states, “ITBP & SDRF personnel managed to remove most of the obstacle from the front side of the lake on Rishiganga to widen the flow of water. Reduction of water level in the lake by five feet has been recorded till now. A chance of any sudden flood from the lake has been reduced considerably.”

Agencies involved in search and rescue work started operation at the Tapovan tunnel immediately after the 7 February floods. After facing many complications and challenges the team has cleared debris from178 Mts patch.

The target is to reach the 180 Mts mark from where other small tunnels join the main tunnel. It is estimated that 25-35 workers were inside the tunnel when the natural calamity hit the valley.