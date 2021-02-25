Indo-Tibetan Border Police, SDRF and members of other sister organisations are conducting a special operation at the artificial lake, which was formed after a landslide blocked the flow of Rishiganga river in the recent flash flood in Chamoli district.

In a move to increase the flow of water from the artificial lake to Rishiganga river, near Muranda, the team are removing obstructions like tree trunks, stones and debris to improve the discharge.

SDRF’s Deputy Inspector General Ridhim Aggarwal says, “The SDRF mountaineering team has opened the outlet of the lake from the earlier 20 feet to the existing 50 feet with the help of the villagers in 3 days. With this the water level in the lake has receded by one feet.”

A team of ITBP, SDRF and other agencies are presently camping at the lake site. The administration is alert with the Indian Meteorological Department forecast for light rainfall on 25 and 26 February and moderate rainfall in the Tapovan area on 27 February.

For monitoring the water level of the lake and flow of Rishiganga the agencies have installed a water level sensor and alarm system at Reini village.

Search and rescue operations continued at the disaster affected area on Wednesday. Agencies are working overtime to restore connectivity. Many pedestrian and motorable bridges connecting over a dozen remote villages were swept away by the 7 February flash flood. BRO is constructing a motorable bailey bridge to connect the Niti valley near Reini village. Affected villagers are presently commuting through the foot over bridge and trolleys. Process is presently going on to launch a motorable trolley at Juaagwaad.