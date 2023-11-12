Death toll in Kalamassery blasts rises to five

The death toll in the blasts at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi during a prayer meeting of Jehovah Witnesses two weeks ago, has risen to five with a 45-year-old woman succumbing to her injuries at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Sally Pradeepan from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district. At present, 17 people, who were injured in the blasts, are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kochi. Eight of them are in ICU with one in critical condition.

Two persons were killed, six critically wounded and over 50 others were injured in the bomb explosion that took place on October 29 at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi during a prayer meeting of Jehovah Witnesses.

Advertisement

Next day, a 12-year-old girl from Malayattoor succumbed to her injuries at Kalamassery Government Medical College and Hospital. A 61-year-old woman from Kalamassery died at a private hospital on November 6.

Police have arrested Kochi native Dominic Martin in connection with the blasts. He surrendered before the police, claiming that he carried out the multiple blasts. Martin has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and provisions of the Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).