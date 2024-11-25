Deadly healthcare lapse claims 3 lives in Chhattisgarh

A devastating tragedy has exposed the shocking state of Chhattisgarh’s healthcare system, leaving a trail of grief and outrage in its wake.

Kanti Rathiya, a 36-year-old Anganwadi worker, and her newborn twins lost their lives due to the unavailability of oxygen in a government ambulance, sparking widespread condemnation and demands for accountability.

Kanti Rathiya (36), a resident of Jogiapali village in Korba district, went into labor early on Monday. Despite preliminary treatment at the Kartala Community Health Centre (CHC), Kanti and her twins were referred to the district hospital in Korba for further care.

According to her husband, Bihari Lal Rathiya, an ambulance was arranged for the transfer. However, during the journey, Kanti’s condition suddenly deteriorated. The ambulance lacked oxygen, and despite his pleas for help, Kanti and their twins tragically lost their lives before reaching the hospital.

“I saw her struggling, gasping for air. If only there had been oxygen, my wife and children would have survived,” said a distraught Bihari Lal.

Repeated attempts to contact the district health officer S N Kesari went unanswered. The shocking lapse has brought into sharp focus the inadequacies of rural healthcare facilities.

District hospital outpost in-charge, Daud Kujur, confirmed that statements from the family have been recorded, and an investigation has been initiated. “The matter is being probed to establish the sequence of events and any negligence,” he stated.

In response to allegations of negligence in the tragic deaths of a woman and her newborn twins, 108 Jai Ambe Company’s District Manager, Prince Kumar Pandey, denied claims that the ambulance lacked oxygen.

Pandey claimed that the ambulance was equipped with four oxygen cylinders and two flow meters, and that the CHC Kartala doctors had instructed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) to provide oxygen support to the newborns during their transfer to the district hospital in Korba.

He stated that the woman was stable when brought to the hospital and that her death was not caused by any mistake on the part of the ambulance staff. The company’s statement comes amid an ongoing investigation into the incident, which has raised concerns about the region’s healthcare services.

“This is not an isolated incident. Healthcare in rural Chhattisgarh is plagued by chronic neglect. The lack of basic facilities like oxygen is inexcusable,” said a senior journalist Joseph John. How many more lives must be lost before rural healthcare in Chhattisgarh receives the attention it desperately needs? He added.

Outrage and Demand for Accountability

This tragic incident has sparked outrage among local residents. Local residents have called for swift action against those responsible and immediate improvements in healthcare services. While the grieving family seeks justice, this incident should serve as a wake-up call for authorities to overhaul the healthcare system in Chhattisgarh. Such lapses reflect systemic failures that continue to cost lives in underserved regions of India.

The deaths have also raised broader concerns about the state’s preparedness in handling medical emergencies, particularly in rural areas where lives often hang by a thread due to inadequate resources. As the state continues its development narrative, it cannot afford to let such tragedies tarnish its progress.

The loss of innocent lives due to preventable causes underscores the critical need for systemic reform.