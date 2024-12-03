Deadlock ends, Parliament returns to normal business on day seven

Parliament returned to its normal legislative business on Tuesday after six days of disruptions over issues, including Adani’s indictment in the US and violence in Manipur and Sambhal, in the ongoing Winter Session.

Though INDIA bloc lawmakers submitted notices for immediate discussion on several issues in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they did not disrupt the proceedings.

Since the commencement of the session on November 25, both Houses have seen repeated adjournments over the Opposition’s demand for discussion on contentious issues. The Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Divas’ on November 26 was observed as a day to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India. President Droupadi Murmu addressed members of both Houses in the Central Hall to mark the occasion

Though Opposition members submitted notices for immediate discussion on their respective issues, they did not press them, nor did they disrupt the proceedings after the government agreed to a two-day discussion on the Constitution in the wake of the 75th anniversary of its adoption.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla warned the members that if the business of the House is disrupted further due to adjournments; he would convene the proceedings over the weekends to make up for the loss of time.

The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution on December 13 and 14, and the Upper House on December 16 and 17. “The House will convene on Saturday, December 14 at 11 am. If you continue with adjournments, then for the number of days it has been adjourned, you will have to attend the proceedings on Saturday and Sunday as well,” Birla said soon after the Question Hour.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the India-China thaw in Lok Sabha and said that “action by China led to the Galwan clash.”

Stating that disengagement has now been fully achieved in Eastern Ladakh through a step-by-step process, he made it clear that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is a pre-requisite for the development of India-China ties. ”In the coming days, we will be discussing both de-escalation as well as effective management of our activities in the border areas,” he added.

The Banking Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was taken up by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for consideration. She highlighted that the proposed amendments would only strengthen the Indian banking sector besides enhancing customer convenience. Introduced in August this year, the Bill seeks to increase the option for nominees per bank account to four, from existing one, among others.

During the discussion on the bill in the House of People, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the remarks made by Congress Member Gaurav Gogoi who alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was favouring “one businessman”. He said the discussions should be focused on the Bill that has been tabled.

Earlier, during Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the November 24 incident in Sambhal was a premeditated conspiracy that had harmed the brotherhood of the region. He accused the Central government of not adhering to the tenets of the Constitution.

The Kannauj lawmaker said that the date of the byelections in Uttar Pradesh was changed on purpose.

In the House of Elders, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 42 notices, the highest so far in the last quarter of the sensitive adoption of the Indian Constitution.

All 42 notices were declined by the Chair received under rule 267. The Chair condemned AAP Member Raghav Chadha for publicly sharing his notice, calling it a ”100 per cent disregard” of provisions.

In the Rajya Sabha, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed concern over attacks on the Hindu community in neighbouring Bangladesh and demanded that the government make a statement on the issue in Parliament.

Samajwadi Party Member Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue related to violence in Sambhal in the House during Zero Hour. He blamed the UP government for Sambhal violence, alleging ‘conspiracy’.

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 was taken up in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing.

In reply to the debate on the Bill, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri said the new Bill ensures policy stability, sharing of infrastructure, carbon capture, decriminalisation, and easy resolution of disputes. “The Bill only changes terminology and does not hamper states’ rights. It brings policy stability and does not favour any one business house. For the next 20 years, we will be dependent on fossil fuels; hence we must exploit our natural assets now”, he said seeking a vote on the Bill.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu tabled the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 for debate and passage. The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill in the previous Monsoon session.

”The Bill seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934 — which has been amended 21 times — at a time when India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world,” said Minister Naidu. He claimed that the Bill defines design, manufacturing and maintenance of aircraft, which will help the civil aviation industry with a legal framework.

Members spoke on the draft legislation. Debate on Bill will continue tomorrow.

In a bid to break the logjam, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in his chamber on Monday afternoon.

The deadlock in Parliament ended after the Union government agreed to the Opposition’s demand to have a discussion on the Constitution in both Houses.

“On December 13-14, we will discuss the Constitution. The discussion would first be held in Lok Sabha…everyone has accepted. On December 16-17, discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said yesterday.