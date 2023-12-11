Deadline on Gyanvapi report missed again; ASI gets extension till Dec 18

As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) again missed the deadline for submitting its scientific survey report of Gyanvapi complex in the district court on Monday, the court has given it an extention till December 18.

The standing Counsel of the government of India, Amit Kumar Srivastava, had moved an application in the district judge’s court seeking one more week’s time to file the report as health of ASI Superintending Archaeologist Avinash Mohanty deteriorated due to sudden increase in blood pressure. He is unable to appear in the court and file the report.

After hearing the plea, District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh has given the ASI an extension till December 18 to submit the report on that day.

This was the fourth time that the district judge has given extension to the ASI to submit its report.

Earlier on November 30, the court had given additional time of 10 days to the ASI for the third time to file the report. Besides, it was also said that it is hoped that the ASI will not demand further time.

On the orders of District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh, the ASI had started the survey in the Gyanvapi complex (except the sealed bathroom) on July 24. On November 2, it told the court that the survey work had been completed but additional time of 15 days is required to prepare the report. After this, the ASI again demanded additional time from the court.

For the third time, the court gave 10 days’ time to ASI to file the report till December 11.