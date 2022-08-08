DDA applied for registration of 18 projects before RERA, Delhi since 2019

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has applied for registration of 18 projects before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Delhi since the year 2019, the Government informed Parliament on Monday.

“Delhi Regulatory Authority, after processing the applications, conveyed certain deficiencies to DDA. Subsequently, DDA filed Interim Application (IA) raising preliminary objections against the requirement of registration of projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 [RERA], which was rejected by Regulatory Authority vide order dated 20.12.2021 and directed DDA to cure the deficiencies in their application for registration,” Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister said the DDA has filed an appeal before the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal against the requirement of registration of DDA projects under RERA. So far, no projects of the DDA have been registered under RERA, he said.

He said Section 3 of RERA mandates registration of real estate project by the promoter before any advertisement, marketing, booking, selling or offering for sale, or inviting persons to purchase in any manner. Further, Section 59 of RERA provides for a penalty upon the promoter in case of non-registration of the real estate project, the Minister said.

“Data / information related to action taken by the Real Estate Regulatory Authorities of various States / Union Territories against the private sector real estate companies for non-registration of projects under RERA is not maintained centrally,” Kishore said.