The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to Delhi University after female students from the northeast filed a complaint, alleging that they have been forced to vacate the hostel amid the coronavirus lockdown. The DCW issued a notice to the Registrar of Delhi University regarding the issue.

The DCW said taking cognizance, a Union Minister had assured assistance, but on Monday a fresh complaint was again filed by the women students to the Commission seeking intervention in the matter.

North East students of Delhi University sent us complaint today that not only DU had asked them to vacate hostel, but there have been incidents of racial discrimination against them. This wont be tolerated at all. Issued Notice to DU to ensure safety and care of NE students.

In the complaint, the students have alleged that they have been told to vacate the hostel. They have also said that time and again they have also been facing problems related to the food they get from the mess, the DCW said.

Apart from this, the students have also complained about racist remarks against them, it said. The Commission has also asked the university to provide an action taken report and provide all facilities to the students.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, “North East students studying in DU have given a complaint that they are being pressurised to vacate the hostel. Due to the lockdown they have no choice but to stay in the hostel.”

“Apart from that, the students have also complained to the Commission about the racist comments made against them. This is a very serious matter and in view of this we have issued a notice to the university and asked them to immediately take action in the matter. Any such discrimination won’t be tolerated at all.”

The northeastern students who already face racist and ignorant comments from people have now become more vulnerable to such attacks since the coronavirus pandemic took over. The virus which originated in China in December last year has been dubbed as the ‘Chinese virus’ by the US President Donald Trump as well.

Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio had also appealed to people across the country to be sensitive to all communities and refrain from racial profiling and discrimination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Reacting to reports of alleged discrimination of Nagas working and studying in other parts of the country and tagging them as “Chinese and virus carriers”, Rio said the country must move forward as one nation at this juncture.