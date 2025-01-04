DCs to hold weekly coordination meetings to strengthen governance in Haryana

In a decisive step to enhance governance and public service delivery, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to hold weekly coordination meetings.

These meetings, aimed at strengthening law and order, combating drug abuse, and fostering positive public engagement will include participation from Superintendents of Police (SPs) or Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and Superintendents of Jails.

According to an official statement, the primary objective of these meetings is to enhance communication and synergy between district administration and law enforcement agencies for effective law and order management. They will also focus on reviewing and refining strategies to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse, expediting the resolution of public grievances, and improving public service delivery.

To ensure accountability, the DCs have been instructed to document the deliberations and submit a brief report monthly to the Chief Secretary’s office at cs.coordination@hry.nic.in. In addition to these meetings, the CM emphasized the importance of direct public engagement.

District officers have also been instructed to conduct night halts in villages at least once a month to address public grievances on the ground. Saini reiterated the importance of strict compliance with earlier directives regarding night halts and regular touring by Commissioners and SPs to build public trust and improve law enforcement.