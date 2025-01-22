DCC president, Congress leader K K Gopinathan held for Wayanad treasurer’s Death

The Kerala Police, on Wednesday, arrested Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) President N D Appachan and the Congress leader K K Gopinathan in the abetment of suicide case related to the death of former Wayanad DCC Treasurer N M Vijayan and his son Jijesh.

Later, both of them were released on bail as the District Sessions Court at Kalpetta in Wayanad granted them anticipatory bail on Saturday.

N D Appachan and K K Gopinathan were questioned on Monday and Tuesday. During the questioning, searches were conducted at their homes and offices and related documents were seized. The police also raided the DCC office in Kalpetta on Tuesday. Sulthan Bathery MLA IC Balakrisnan, who is also facing charges of abetment of suicide of former DCC treasurer, will be questioned by the police on Thursday, it is learnt.

Sultan Bathery Police booked Congress leaders, I C Balakrishnan, N D Appachan, K K Gopinathan and P V Balachandran, and former DCC treasurer, on charges of abetment of suicide of former Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan and his son Jijesh, on January 9.

The letters and suicide notes allegedly written by N M Vijayan before his death has put the Congress leadership in Kerala in an embarassing situation.