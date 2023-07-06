Day after facing flak, MP police seen dealing sternly with Urination case accused

In the latest development in Madhya Pradesh’s viral urination case, a video has surfaced depicting a controversial incident involving the police and the accused.

Day after the administration in Sdhi district bulldozed the house of Pravesh Shukla, now the footage showing police officers forcefully apprehending Shukla by gripping his collar, sparked criticism from the public who view the action as both staged and an attempt at damage control. It is worth mentioning that after his arrest, Shukla, who is accused of urinating on a tribal entered the police station with an air of arrogance, further fueling public disapproval.

Social media users have expressed their skepticism, with one suggesting that the scene appears to have been filmed multiple times. Another user sarcastically commended the police, referring to their acting skills and jokingly suggesting they deserve an Oscar award. Shukla, who initially displayed arrogance upon his arrival at the police station and subsequently faced physical consequences, now finds himself under scrutiny as the incident receives significant attention.

पुलिस में गजब का टैलेंट है, एक से एक कलाकार आप बस एक्टिंग का आंनद उठाइये… बेहतरीन ऑस्कर मिलना चाहिए वीडियो में प्रवेश शुक्ला है, जो टशन में थाने पहुंचा था, जिसकी पीठ थपथपाई गई थी. अब डैमेज कंट्रोल हो रहा है. pic.twitter.com/BxSui20G7w — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) July 6, 2023

The incident in question took place on Tuesday when a video surfaced showing Shukla allegedly urinating on Dashmat Pawar, a tribal individual. The video provoked widespread outrage, with demands for severe actions against the accused flooding social media platforms. Responding swiftly, Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister took notice of the matter and ordered immediate action.

In a reconciliatory gesture, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh met Dashmat, the victimized tribal individual, at his residence on Thursday, washing his feet as a sign of seeking forgiveness. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of abuse. He underscored his commitment to ensuring the respect and dignity of every citizen, stating that no form of mistreatment would be tolerated.

The Chief Minister shared a video of this act on his Twitter account, and wrote, “I am sharing this video with you so that everyone should understand that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in Madhya Pradesh, so the public is God. Atrocities with anyone will not be tolerated. The respect of every citizen of the state is my respect.”