Day 4: ASI’s Gyanvapi survey team asked to maintain secrecy

The survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex continued for the fourth day on Monday with the late entry of the ASI team due to Sawan Somwar (holy Monday).

After the controversy over evidences found in the past three days of the Survey, team members have been advised to exercise restraint and asked them to maintain the secrecy of the survey.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque complex survey case, said on Monday this is a scientific survey and it is different from an Advocates Commission’s survey.

“It is wrong to think that everyday something new will be discovered as detailed scientific study of structure and architecture is taking place. When the ASI report comes, only we will know the conclusion. Everything will come in the ASI report,” he said.

Hindu side’s advocate Sudhir Tripathi said that a survey would be conducted near the dome on Monday.

On the other hand, the petitioner of the Hindu side Manju Vyas said, ‘We are satisfied with the survey. The team is doing its job well.”

Sources said photographs and videography of the religious figures found inside, outside and around the dome were done along with mapping yesterday.

It was also reported that more than 20 evidences related to religious importance have been found so far in the survey. A team of ASI studied Kangaroo and mapped its texture, etc.

On Sunday, four teams surveyed for about seven hours in different parts. First a team entered the basement and saw the pictures inscribed on the walls, ceiling, niches and pillars there. Also their size, type was recorded in the record. A team has gathered information about the texture of the domes.