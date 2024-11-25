Day 1 of Parliament’s Winter Session: PM flays Oppn for disrupting business, urges for fruitful debates

As the Winter Session of Parliament commences Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for meaningful and constructive debates while taking a swipe at the Opposition for their alleged disruptive behavior.

In his customary address to reporters outside Parliament just before the commencement of the Winter Session, PM Modi emphasised the importance of respecting democratic values, working in harmony, and setting an example for future generations through healthy discussions in the Houses.

“The voters of India are dedicated to democracy, their faith in the Constitution and the Parliamentary system is unshakable. It is our duty to live up to their expectations. The only way to achieve this is by engaging in healthy and insightful discussions on every subject,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi expressed the hope that the Winter Session, scheduled till December 20, would be “very fruitful,” and urged all the members to work with zeal and enthusiasm.

The PM also noted that the session coincides with the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution, which will be marked by celebrations in the Samvidhan Sadan on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister took a sharp dig at the Opposition, accusing a handful of members of repeatedly disrupting Parliamentary proceedings and disregarding democratic principles.

“Some people who have been rejected by the public are trying to control Parliament through hooliganism by a handful of people… The people of the country take note of all their actions and when the time comes, they punish them.

”They (some opposition members) neither respect democracy nor understand the aspirations of the people. They do not have any responsibility towards people, they are unable to understand them and the result is that they never live up to the expectations of the people.”

Highlighting the global attention India has garnered, PM Modi added, “The world is looking at India with hope. Our behavior in Parliament should strengthen this respect at the global level.”

Opposition Congress pushes for discussions on issues of Adani, Manipur and farm distress

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi urged the government to address pressing issues affecting the country.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi called for discussions on the Adani bribery allegations, the Manipur crisis, and farmer distress.

“My only request is that the government does not try to run away from severe issues affecting the country in terms of economy, social justice, and law and order. Parliament is as much for passing bills as it is for discussing the important issues affecting the Indian public,” Gogoi said.