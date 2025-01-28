Davos success key achievement, says Revanth

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the agreements signed at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos for investments worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore formed the biggest achievement of his 14-month-old government to date. The Chief Minister also alleged that some people were conspiring to destroy the state economically and took a dig at BRS leaders, saying they were suffering from “attention-seeking disorder.”

Reddy said that his government aims to make Telangana a one trillion-dollar economy but rued that some people were conspiring to ruin the state financially. “Despite the misinformation spread by some against the government, many people came forward to make huge investments while trusting the government and the state. International companies are making huge investments trusting this government,” said the Chief Minister. He had been to Davos between 20-24 January to woo investors. This was his second consecutive visit to Davos. He claimed they succeeded at Davos only because they had a clear plan. “We could attract around 1.80 lakh crore of investments to Telangana. After 14 months of forming the government, this was a key achievement for us,” said Reddy. He took a dig at the BRS over the Formula E race, saying while the Congress brought investment to the state the earlier government had invested state’s funds in London.

Advertisement

Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu elaborated on the Chief Minister’s words regarding the investment agreements signed by Telangana. “Last year, agreements were signed for investments worth Rs 40,000 crore at the Davos summit. Investors believed this to be a stable and investor-friendly government. That is why four times more agreements were signed this time than during the 2024 visit to Davos. We have signed an agreement with the Singapore government for Skill University… With the investment made in the Davos agreements 49,500 new jobs will be created,” he said.

Advertisement