Revanth Reddy vows to stop BJP in Telangana

Stating that the BJP was more dangerous than the British, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday vowed that he would not allow the saffron party to gain a foothold in the state.

In his speech at the AICC session at Ahmedabad, he time and again referred to the RSS as Godse’s Parivar and claimed that the Prime Minister was spreading Gandhi’s assassin’s ideology.

Reddy said Congress and Rahul Gandhi were the followers of Gandhi and his ideology.

Reminding his audience about the key roles played by Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru in securing the erstwhile State of Hyderabad’s independence from the Nizam’s rule, Reddy said Gujarat has family ties with Patel, but for Telangana, it was a connection of the hearts.

Invoking the names of Patel and Sonia Gandhi, who had sanctioned the bifurcation of the unified Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said, “We are carrying hope and advice from here to Telangana. We will not allow the BJP to set foot in Telangana. We will stop them in Telangana.”

Comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, he said while the former guarantees the division of the country, the latter had promised jobs and loan waivers to the people of Telangana, which the chief minister claimed have been fulfilled.

Reddy claimed, “Since we had conducted the caste census in Telangana, Modiji was scared to give the microphone (in Lok Sabha) to Rahulji (Gandhi).” He alleged, “While Modiji and Amit Bhai (Shah) got jobs, their promise of providing jobs to 2 crore people every year has not been implemented.”

He appealed to those opposing the BJP to come together to fight against Modi and stop “Godse’s family” from taking over and saving this country. In the last Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the BJP doubled its tally, winning eight seats, four more than what it had won during the BRS regime. The Congress had held its AICC session in Ahmedabad this time to chalk out its future roadmap.