The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday sets the curtains off from the uncertainty over the Class 10th and 12th board exams and has released the complete date sheet today.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has also announced the same on Twitter by saying, “Dear students of class 12th of CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams. All the best.”

The exams for remaining 29 papers will be conducted from July 1 to July 15 at various centres.

HRD Ministry has issued guidelines according to which the candidates need to carry their own sanitisers to the exam hall in a transparent bottle and also need to cover their nose, mouth with mask or cloth.

CBSE has also suggested maintaining social distancing at the examination halls.

“The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam,” PTI quoted Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE as saying.

For class 12, the Home Science exam will be held on July 1, Business Studies on July 9 followed by Biotechnology on July 10, and Geography on July 11.

Centre has announced to extend the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks with few relaxations which have to be decided by the states being in the ambit of the guidelines.

The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MHA said.

“All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till 31st May,” it said.

Night curfew, restriction to move outside between 7 pm to 7 am, will remain till May 31.

MHA in its guidelines has mentioned using Aarogya Setu app during the lockdown period. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all his five addresses to the nation after the coronavirus pandemic spread has been vocal on using Aarogya Setu app.