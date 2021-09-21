Daily Covid tally dips; India logs 26,115 new cases

India’s daily Covid tally took a dip as 26,115 new cases of coronavirus infection was recorded in a single day taking the total tally to 3,35,04,534, while the active cases declined to 3,09,575, the lowest in 184 days, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

A reduction of 8,606 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.92 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said, adding the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.75 per cent.

Of the total fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country, 15,692 were reported from Kerala alone while Maharashtra accounted for 2,583 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry’s report.

A clear dip in daily Covid-linked deaths was also reported in the last 24 hours.

With 252 fatalities, the total fatalities in the country so far mounted to 4,45,385. The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days.

For the last few days, the number of daily cases has surpassed the number of new positive cases. According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, a total of 34,469 people infected with Covid have recovered, pushing the cumulative recoveries so far to 3,27,49,574.

The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.75 per cent on Tuesday.

At present, India has 3,09,575 active cases, which is 0.92 per cent of the total positive cases registered since 2020.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.85 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 22 days, while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.08 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 88 days, according to the health ministry.

A total of 55.50 crore (55,50,35,717) Covid samples have been tested so far in the country, out of which 14,13,951 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data said.

To date, the country has administered 81.85 crore (81,85,13,827) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 96,46,778 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data added.