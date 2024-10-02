DA case against senior IAS officer, Anti-Corruption Bureau conducts raids in Raj

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday raided the premises reportedly linked to senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajendra Vijay following investigation in a complaint about “amassing assets disproportionate to his known income”.

The ACB action led by Additional SP Mukul Sharma began in the morning at the premises in the officer’s native village in Dausa district and locations in Jaipur and Kota simultaneously.

The 2010-batch officer Vijay has taken the charge of his latest posting as Divisional Commissioner of Kota last week itself.

He was yet to shift to his official residence in Kota. Following the probe and investigations, the state government has removed the officer from his present post.

The action was initiated by the bureau after securing search warrants from the court for the purpose. The entire investigation was monitored by the Director General (DG) of the bureau, Ravi Prakash Mehrada, official sources said.

Subsequently, the Department of Personnel this morning issued an order to put him under awaiting posting order (APO).

Additional charge of the post of Divisional Commissioner was given to Kota collector Dr Ravindra Goswami.