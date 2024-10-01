CZA allows Odisha zoo to pair man-eating leopard with captive female big cat

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change monitoring the zoos in the country, has granted permission to pair a man-eating leopard with a female leopard held captive in Odisha’s Sambalpur zoo.

Earlier, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) of the state government had sought permission from the CZA for display and pairing of the male leopard after it had killed at least two humans besides injuring another near Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary in Nuapada district. The big cat was later trapped in a net and was then brought from Nuapada to the Rescue Centre in Sambalpur Zoo under Hirakud Wildlife Division on 8 November last, said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer, Hirakud wildlife division.

The male leopard with a history of human eating habits aged about 7-8 years was captured on 5 November last after days of frantic operation by the forest personnel. The leopard was allowed for pairing with the female leopard at Sambalpur Zoo by the Technical Committee of CZA.

This September 9, the male leopard was released in the same ‘Night House’ where the female aged about 6 years is housed in Sambalpur Zoo. Display of the big cat has now been thrown open to the public from 1 October. Both the male and female will be displayed alternatively not together, until their compatibility is ensured in next 2-3 months, the DFO said. For enhancing chances of pairing – both animals are kept separately in different chambers of the same night house for acquaintance. After thorough observation of their behavioral instincts, they will be released to live together.

CCTV cameras have been installed in chambers of both leopards as well as in the display enclosure for 24/7 observation of their behaviour. Both animals will be allowed for public display in different timings until they are suitable to cohabit together. Physical monitoring is being done 24/7 by separate teams.

The leopard enclosure at Sambalpur Zoo has been expanded to 550 square metre for accommodating two or more leopards, the official added.