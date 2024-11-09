Man-eating male leopard gets mate in Odisha’s zoo

A male leopard that was captured last year after it killed two humans in Odisha’s Nuapada district has got its partner after it was relocated to the enclosure housing a female leopard in Sambalpur zoo under Hirakud Wildlife Division.

The pair was kept in segregation from each other. However they were allowed to go on for union after zookeepers sighted chemistry and bonding building up between them. The male species was released into the female’s enclosure yesterday. The pair began copulating on Saturday much to the delight of zoo authorities.

The pair has already started getting engaged in a lot of chasing inside the enclosure and mating on average four times an hour is continuing. CCTV cameras have been installed in the display enclosure for 24/7 observation and to ensure safety, said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer, Hirakud wildlife division.

Earlier the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change monitoring the zoos in the country, granted permission to pair the man-eating leopard with the female leopard held captive in Sambalpur zoo. The male leopard with a history of human eating habits aged about 7-8 years was captured on 5 November 2023 after days of frantic operation by the forest personnel.

For enhancing chances of pairing – both animals were kept separately in different chambers of the same enclosure for acquaintance. After thorough observation of their behavioral instincts, they were released to live together, DFO Das said. The pair was under 24/7 observation for behavioural study. Both were found to be compatible with each other and were observed communicating with each other in a friendly manner for one month, even trying to reach the other, she said,

On 9 October, they were released together in one enclosure as they were found to be compatible. Within a few hours of release in one enclosure, the female leopard was seen cautiously approaching the male leopard, low growls and sharp snarls were heard from both partners by the visitors watching this sight at Sambalpur Zoo.

Copulation behaviour of female flirting with male, rubbing her tail over him and grooming him was clearly visible while copulation process was on. The male leopard is generally expected to mate with the female for 1 to 5 days, she said.

Meanwhile the leopard enclosure at Sambalpur Zoo has been expanded to 550 square metre for accommodating two or more leopards. Glass view facility has been developed for display of the leopard pair. Hammocks have been created for leopards and bears in Sambalpur Zoo for comfort to animals as enrichment, the forest officer concluded.