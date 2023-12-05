Cyclone Michaung: Rahul Gandhi moves Congress workers to help in relief and rescue works

As Cyclone Michaung battered Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on his party leaders and workers to extend all the possible support to relief and rescue efforts of their respective State governments.

The Congress leader said that he was distressed by the news of deaths and destruction caused by the Cyclone Michaung and expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones.

“Distressed by the news of the destruction and deaths caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. As the cyclone advances, I urge Congress leaders and workers of TN, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, to extend all possible support to their govt’s relief and rescue efforts,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal turned into a severe cyclonic storm yesterday and was named Cyclone Michaung. The cyclone brought wrath upon residents of coastal areas in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds tore through several areas.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Flood-like situation persists in West Tambaram CTO colony and Sasivaradhan Nagar area of Chennai, people use boats pic.twitter.com/YWRdhXHfvE — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Trees were uprooted, electricity polls fell on the road and several low lying areas were inundated in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, at least eight people are feared dead in rain-related incidents.

Several trains have been cancelled and flight operations were hit due to heavy rains and lighting. Waterlogging was also reported on the runway at Chennai airport.

State governments in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have issued high alert in coastal districts and rushed rescue teams to evacuate people from low lying areas.

The Cyclone Michaung is currently swirling over the Bay of Bengal and heading towards Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to make a landfall near Bapatla on the Andhra coast later today and more heavy rains and gusty winds are expected.