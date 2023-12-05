Cyclone Michaung expected to make landfall at 11 am today

Cyclone Michaung, positioned along the west coast of the Bay of Bengal near south Andhra Pradesh and adjacent north Tamil Nadu coasts, is anticipated to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam around 11 am today.

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu brace for the impending Cyclone Michaung, prompting a high alert across both states. Recent heavy rains and thunderstorms have set the stage for its arrival. Tragically, Chennai witnessed five fatalities due to rain-related incidents. Among them, two succumbed to electrocution, while another was tragically struck by a falling tree in the affluent Besant Nagar area.

The city grappled with floodwaters coursing through streets, causing cars to be swept away. Operations at Chennai’s bustling airport, a major hub in India, came to a halt until Tuesday morning.

The looming cyclonic storm poses a significant threat, potentially leading to the uprooting of trees, widespread damage to dwellings, and partial destruction of essential infrastructure such as telephone and electric poles.