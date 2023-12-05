Cyclone Michaung: AP releases Rs 22 cr to Tamil Nadu for relief works

Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 22 crore for immediate use in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung in the affected districts of Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Michaung entered land at 12:30 pm today between Nellore and Kavali in Andhra Pradesh coast and the landfall process will continue for next two hours.

Several districts like Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati were badly affected by the incessant rain accompanied by gusty winds at the speed of 90 -100 kmph.

The heavy rains and strong winds led to extensive damage to standing paddy crops as the fields were completely submerged under water.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually reviewed the situation and directed officials to restore electricity on war footing and provide compensation in case of loss of human lives and livestock within 48 hours.

Compensation for collapse of houses was raised from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. Those who have been evacuated from their residences and put up in camps will also get Rs 1000-Rs 2500 as financial aid.

Around 9500 people were accommodated in 211 relief camps. The state government has made further arrangements to accommodate another 60,000 people in Anakapalli district.

As the cyclone moved away there has been a gradual decrease in severity of the impact of the cyclone in Nellore and Tirupati since morning. The Chief Minister also directed officers to begin enumeration of damages soon.

Senior officials of the state have been sent to the affected districts to take stock of the situation.

The IMD has cautioned about flash floods in a few districts of Telangana in the next 24 hours due to the impact of the cyclone which has crossed Andhra coast.

The districts identified which are likely to be affected are Suryapet, Nagarkurnool and Khammam. A red alert has been sounded in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari held teleconference with the collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Janagam, Mahabubabad and Suryapet directed them to be alert.

Two NDRF teams were posted in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts. Several areas in Telangana including Hyderabad experienced overcast skies and rain due to the impact of the cyclone.