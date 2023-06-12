Cyclone Biparjoy: PM orders evacuation of people in danger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness of Central ministries and agencies and Gujarat government to deal with the situation arising from the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers.

The prime minister directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the State Government.

They were told to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, and their restoration immediately in the event of damage caused to them.

Modi gave directions that safety of animals should also be ensured. He asked officials to ensure 24×7 functioning of control rooms.

The Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla are in continuous touch with the Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Central Ministries and Agencies concerned.

During the meeting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of 15th June, as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 14-15 June.

IMD informed that it has been issuing regular bulletins since the onset of the cyclonic system on 6th June, with latest forecast details given to all the States and agencies concerned.

It was disclosed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24×7 and is in touch with the State Government and the Central Agencies concerned.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and has kept 15 teams on standby.

Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby.

The prime minister was briefed about measures taken by the Government of Gujarat to deal with the cyclone. Review meetings with district administrations have been held at the level of Chief Minister and the entire state administration machinery is geared-up to meet any exigency situation.