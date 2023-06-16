Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ leaves a trail of deluge, but weakens

Uprooted electric poles and trees, blown away rooftops of shanties amidst gushing wind and heavy rains marked the scenario in Kutch district as super cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ left a trail of devastation last night.

Though the cyclonic storm weakened during the day-break on Friday, it caused gusty wind and rain as it entered neighbouring south Rajasthan.

Nearly all regions of Gujarat received intermittent to heavy rains on Friday as an aftermath of the cyclone.

With the timely evacuation of people from the coastal region during at least last four days, human casualties due to cyclone is reported to be minimal.

However, a cattle keeper and his son are feared to have died while trying to save their goats from a flooded river in Bhavnagar district which is not affected by the cyclone.

Power supply was disrupted in nearly 4,600 villages but it has been restored in about 3,500 villages by Friday afternoon.

Till landfall of the cyclone around Thursday midnight, the government and other agencies have evacuated at least 1.80 lakh people to safer places.

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which made its landfall with a wind speed of nearly 125 kilometres per hour (kmph), has weakened into a deep depression now and wind speed is likely to decrease to about 70-80 kmph.

National highways were also blocked at many places due to uprooted trees and lamp posts. But these have since been removed to clear the way.

After a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending Central assistance in meeting with the hurdles posed by the cyclonic storm.

He has also congratulated the officials and other staff of the government for minimising the losses due to their advance precautionary measures.