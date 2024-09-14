Cyberabad Police book dissident BRS MLA in attempt to murder case

The Cyberabad Police has filed an attempt to murder case against dissident BRS MLA Arekapudi Gandhi following a complaint lodged by another BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

The dissident BRS MLA and Reddy, last Thursday, were involved in an ugly spat, which culminated in Gandhi storming the residence of the latter with his supporters throwing eggs, tomatoes and stones and broke open the gate, prompting him to file the complaint against him.

Meanwhile, BRS President K T Rama Rao slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the appointment of Gandhi as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in violation and disrespect of the Constitution.

Following Reddy’s complaint, the police filed the case under multiple sections including criminal trespassing, rioting, property damage apart from attempt to murder against Gandhi, his son and corporator Venkatesh Goud who is kin of the dissident MLA, Miyapur corporator, Srikanth.

A second case was also filed against Gandhi by a sub-inspector at the Gachibowli police station for criminal trespass and assault on police since he had arrived at Padi Kaushik Reddy’s house with a convoy of 10-12 cars and attempted to enter inside while pushing aside the policemen on duty. The supporters had pushed the police personnel aside and climbed over the gates.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited the residence of Padi Kaushik Reddy at Kondapur and alleged that the attack against the party MLA was due to the questions raised by him against the dissident MLAs.

Reddy was one of the petitioners of the disqualification plea against the dissident BRS MLAs. Rao also criticised Chief Minister Reddy for promoting malicious practices, particularly a faction feud like situation that had occurred when Gandhi and his followers stormed Padi Kaushik Reddy’s residence, something that was unheard of in Telangana politics.

Rao also blamed the police for the attack and demanded action against them for facilitating it. He cited the absence of a full-time home minister for the deteriorating law and order situation in Hyderabad. Currently, the home department was with the chief minister.

He recalled that when he was in the Opposition, Revanth Reddy had recommended stoning of dissident MLAs. He said, “The appointment of Serilingpally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi who defected from BRS to Congress as PAC chairman was a blatant violation and disrespect of the Constitution.”

The decision on PAC chairman was announced on the very day the High Court had asked the Speaker to take action on the disqualification petition within four weeks.