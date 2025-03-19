Kerala journalist Mathew Samuel booked for stoking communal tension

The Kerala police on Wednesday booked senior journalist and former managing editor of Tehelka, Mathew Samuel for allegedly spreading communal hatred through his YouTube channel ‘Mathew Samuel official’.

The Erattupetta police registered the case against Samuel following a complaint by DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), which alleged that the journalist referred to Erattupetta as ‘Mini Taliban ‘and accused the majority people in the municipality of supporting Islamic terror.

Apart from DYFI, the Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML); and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also filed complaints against Samuel.

The case has been registered under various sections, including those related to promoting religious enmity and inciting riots.

Kottayam district police chief Shahul Hameed said the police will serve notice to Samuel, asking him to appear for interrogation.

“It is learnt that Samuel is currently abroad. Hence, we will be mailing the notice to him. If he does not cooperate, we will proceed to the next step, including issuing a look out notice,” the district police chief added.