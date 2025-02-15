CVC order on ‘Sheesh Mahal’ probe: No one who looted Delhi will be spared, says Sachdeva

Responding to the CVC’s order for a probe into the alleged irregularities at 6 Flag Staff Road, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said the misdeeds of the previous dispensation in the national capital will be brought to justice, and those found guilty will be punished.

He said whether it is ‘Sheesh Mahal’, the alleged liquor scam, Jal Board irregularities, or the panic button scam, every individual who has looted Delhi will be brought to book.

Welcoming the CVC order, BJP’s newly elected MLA from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, said that the manner in which a CM allegedly overlooked rules suggests corruption and siphoning of funds. He added that the truth must come before the public.

Speaking to a news agency, Upadhyay said that Kejriwal will have to answer for the alleged misuse of public funds to build a luxurious house.

Welcoming the move, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia said that the probe will unearth irregularities and show the real face of AAP. He added that no previous Delhi CM had such a lavish bungalow at their disposal.

Delhi BJP leaders have time and again raised concerns over the alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow, which served as Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during his tenure as Delhi CM.

The CVC has ordered an in-depth probe into the matter following a CPWD report, which was sought after a complaint from former Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta. He had flagged alleged irregularities in the bungalow, stating that adjoining bungalows and government officers’ flats were merged into the plot to build the lavish ‘Sheesh Mahal’ mansion.