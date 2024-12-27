Customs nabs one for smuggling drugs worth Rs 10 cr

The Customs officials have apprehended a Philippine citizen at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for smuggling cocaine concealed inside capsules inside his stomach.

As per the officials, the passenger arrived from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) via Bangkok to Delhi. The drugs weighed 676 grams valued at Rs 10.14 crores in the international market.

The passenger was intercepted at the green channel of the Customs at the terminal 3 of IGIA. During investigation, he admitted to ingesting capsules of narcotics. He was taken to Safdarjung hospital wherein he ejected 90 capsules.

He has been arrested under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 and the contraband and concealment materials were seized under Section 43(a) of the same Act.

The Customs team has prevented a smuggling attempt and such operations ensure that our borders remain secure and uphold India’s fight against narcotics trafficking, an official mentioned. A further investigation is underway to uncover potential links to a larger trafficking network.