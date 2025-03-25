1.2 kg gold seized from two passengers at IGIA

In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, Delhi Customs seized 1.2 kg of gold concealed in silver-coated wires from two Indian passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The gold, hidden inside the linings of their baggage, is worth lakhs of rupees, the Customs Department confirmed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the Customs Department, the accused were intercepted by the Air intelligence Unit (AIU) on their arrival at the airport on separate domestic flights.

Advertisement

Upon conducting a thorough examination by the officers, the suspects were found carrying silver-coated wires concealed inside the linings of their baggage. The wires, suspected to be of gold, collectively weighed 1,202 gram.

Customs officials said the passengers had attempted to smuggle the gold into the country under the camouflage of silver-coated wires to avoid detection. However, they have been arrested and are being questioned while the gold has been seized along with concealing materials.

Further investigation into the case is underway, authorities stated.