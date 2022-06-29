Indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Udaipur city as tension erupted after a gruesome daylight murder of a tailor in Dhanmandi area of the Lake City of Udaipur allegedly by sharp-edged weapon by unknown assailants over his alleged social post on Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Government of Rajasthan tonight set up a three member Special Investigation Team ((SIT) headed by Ashok Rathore, ADG-SOG, to probe the murder mystery of victim tailor Kanhiya Lal in Udaipur.

Two accused nabbed from the Bhim area in the Rajsamand district were arrested by a joint team of senior cops, the Director-General of Police M L Lather on Tuesday night. The accused were identified as Gos Mohammed and Riyaz, DGP said.

The curfew was imposed in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipole, Ambamata, Surajpole, Bhupalpura, and Savina Police stations, while the prohibitory orders under section 144 of cr. p.c. have been promulgated in the entire Udaipur district, ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumariya, who is monitoring the situation said. However the scheduled examinations and emergency services would be permitted, he added.

