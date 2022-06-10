Curfew imposed, internet service suspended in J&K’s Baderwah

Following tensions over some social media posts, curfew has been imposed in Baderwah town of Doda district in Jammu today.

As a part of precaution, curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Alongwith the curfew, internet services were suspended today.

The tensions flared up on Thursday after a purported video went viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu.

Due to this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

According to the Police Media Centre Jammu, “Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared.”

Besides, two separate FIRs have been registered and situation is under control.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha has made an appeal to maintain peace and said he is in constant touch with officials.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he tweeted, “I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in #Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for. Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation.”