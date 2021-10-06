Follow Us:
CTUs express solidarity with farmers, condemn UP Police not allowing Opposition to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

The Joint Platform demanded that the Union Minister of State for Home should step down immediately and his son be tried expeditiously for his role in the incidents.

SNS | New Delhi | October 6, 2021 3:38 pm

(IANS photo)

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions today condemned the Uttar Pradesh police action not to allow Opposition leaders, farmers, and trade union leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of farmers killed in the recent violence there.

The joint platform of the CTUs took stock of the Government’s economic initiatives including the National Monetization Pipeline project and decided to formulate an appropriate joint response to them.

The meeting reiterated that the CTUs stand firmly with the farmers in their unrelenting struggle against the farm laws. The CTUs include INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, and others.

