CRPF DG reviews operational preparedness of troops for Amarnath pilgrimage

mence in a few days, DG, CRPF reviewed the preparedness of force himself to leave no stone unturned to ensure its successful conduct. This zealous endeavor stands as CRPF’s resolute commitment in reinforcing the notion that the safety, security and welfare of the pilgrims remains paramount for the force.

In addition to assessing operational readiness, the DG also reviewed the contingency drills of various eventualities for CRPF’s timely response in face of any unforeseen circumstances.

Emphasizing a zero-error policy, every aspect of security planning was scrutinized to mitigate any potential risks and ensure a seamless, secure and pleasant experience for the pilgrims.

Furthermore, the DG laid special emphasis on disaster management preparedness for any natural calamity that may arise. CRPF’s comprehensive disaster management protocols were reviewed for its swift and timely response to mitigate the impact of any adverse event like that of last year’s cloud burst.

Acknowledging the significance of this revered pilgrimage, he emphasised upon the importance of exemplary multi-agency coordination, urging all stakeholders to come together seamlessly and collaboratively. “The success of this monumental event hinges upon our collective commitment and unparalleled coordination,” stated Dr Thaosen.