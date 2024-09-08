Crowd protesting attack on procession hurls stones at cops in MP

A large crowd gathered here to protest against stone pelting on a procession of Lord Ganesha in the Ratlam city of Madhya Pradesh on late Saturday evening hurled stones at the police demanding strict action against the culprit.

According to the police, some unidentified people threw stones at the Ganesha procession in the Mochipura area in Ratlam.

A group of the Hindu community reached the Station Road police station with a demand for action in the case. When a police party and the complainants went to the spot to investigate the matter, someone again hurled a stone. Infuriated by this, the Hindu group also began pelting stones worsening the situation.

As a police vehicle was damaged in the melee, the police resorted to a cane charge to bring the situation under control.

According to Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, a case has been registered and additional force from Jaora and Dhar has been called in and deployed.

The SP said the situation is under control.