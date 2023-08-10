Cross-border drug racket busted, three held with 12 Kg heroin

The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three drug smugglers after recovering 12 kilogram (kg) heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhindar Singh alias Bhinda of village Daoke in Gharinda, Amritsar; Dilbag Singh alias Manu of village Rajatal in Gharinda, Amritsar; and Manipal Singh alias Mani of village Chhina Shabajpur in Raja Sansi, Amritsar. Apart from seizing heroin, the police teams have also impounded a car in which they were travelling.

Yadav said following intel inputs that some drug smugglers have retrieved the heroin consignment dropped via drone and they are going to deliver it in White Hyundai Verna car, Amritsar Rural Police conducted a special police check near village Beharwal.

He said when the police party signalled to stop the car, persons sitting in the car tried to flee, but the police teams managed to nab them and recovered 12Kg heroin— including three packs of two kg each, which they had tied around their waists with a cloth (parna), while, one pack of six kg kept in the vehicle.

The DGP said as per preliminary investigation, the accused were in touch with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers and were supplying heroin across the state after importing it from the neighbouring country.

Sharing more details, SSP Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh, said that the trio arrested accused persons have been facing several criminal cases. Further investigations are on to identify Pak-based smugglers and persons, who were supposed to receive this consignment, he said, while adding that more recovery is expected.